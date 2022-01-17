Banano Hits One Day Volume of $103,363.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $103,363.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

