Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.