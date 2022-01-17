Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $651.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.56. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.