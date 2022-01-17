Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Drops By 55.3%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FRAF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.