Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Increases By 80.9%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 1,443,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,190. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter.

