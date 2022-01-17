Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 255,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. 399,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,190. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

