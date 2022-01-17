Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.