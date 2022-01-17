Argon Price Reaches $0.0132 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Argon has a total market cap of $941,452.15 and $147,648.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,355,300 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

