GenesisX (XGS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $30,917.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,253,345 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

