Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Target Price at $10.08

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $3,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 188.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $157,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paysafe by 57.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 45.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

