Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the lowest is $115.70 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.89 million, with estimates ranging from $552.13 million to $582.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $67.95. 288,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,740. Bandwidth has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.50.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

