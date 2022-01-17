Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,720. Generex Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About Generex Biotechnology
