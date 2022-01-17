Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,720. Generex Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

