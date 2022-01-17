Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Shares of FTMNF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

