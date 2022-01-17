King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

NYSE:C opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

