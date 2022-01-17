Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.67 ($26.89).

AIXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.89 ($22.60). 610,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.43 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.09.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

