nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,620. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.