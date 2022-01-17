$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $427.11. 280,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.