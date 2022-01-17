$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $427.11. 280,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

