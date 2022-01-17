ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,700. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,658,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,750,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,070,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,866,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

