Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.90. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$618.19 million and a PE ratio of 52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.05.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

