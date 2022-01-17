$88.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to post $88.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $88.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CCSI stock traded up 0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,280. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 59.86.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

