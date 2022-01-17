Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €103.79

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.79 ($117.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW traded up €0.30 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting €99.32 ($112.86). 1,257,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.