US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,279,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.89 and its 200-day moving average is $453.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

