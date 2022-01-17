First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.79. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,760. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.