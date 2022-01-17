Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,420.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($19.28) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.60), with a volume of 16649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STB shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.78) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,305.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.61.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

