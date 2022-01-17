Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.17

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 42650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$330.34 million and a P/E ratio of -141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.21.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.