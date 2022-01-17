PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.60. 2,237,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.