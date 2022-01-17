PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,953,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

