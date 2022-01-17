89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. 89bio has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

