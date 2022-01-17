Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 474.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,400.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 202,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.23 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,073,431. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

