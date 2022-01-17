DEJAVE (DJV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $133,659.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.72 or 0.00120211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.83 or 0.07618728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.51 or 0.99829742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

