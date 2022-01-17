Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 3,229,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

