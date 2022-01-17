Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NCR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

