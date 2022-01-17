Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 6,306 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.18. 6,030,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.