Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,553 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,274,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 264,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.