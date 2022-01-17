E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EQUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. E-Qure has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
E-Qure Company Profile
