E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EQUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. E-Qure has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

E-Qure Company Profile

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

