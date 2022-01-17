DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in December

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.00. 23,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $108.47.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.