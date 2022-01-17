Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEGI traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,938,969. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

