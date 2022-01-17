Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEGI traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,938,969. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.