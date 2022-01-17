$0.61 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 212,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

