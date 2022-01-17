Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $307,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 830,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $16,422,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in AT&T by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 26,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,846,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,700,031. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

