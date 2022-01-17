Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 73.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

