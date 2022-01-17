BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.84 million and $298,844.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.84 or 0.07632776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00348196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.99 or 0.00893953 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00520344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00262109 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

