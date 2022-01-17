Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.10 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.10 ($14.89) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.38 ($16.34).

Shares of SZU traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €13.01 ($14.78). The company had a trading volume of 412,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($16.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.40.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

