Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €45.00 ($51.14) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.77 ($55.42).

DUE traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during trading on Monday, hitting €40.86 ($46.43). 152,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.11.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

