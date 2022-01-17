Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The company had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,013.38. The company has a market cap of £96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

