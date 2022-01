Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

ULVR traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The company had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,013.38. The company has a market cap of £96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

