Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €87.00 ($98.86) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($103.64).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.18 ($2.48) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €82.34 ($93.57). 1,055,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

