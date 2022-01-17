Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 492 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 492 price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 449.82.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.