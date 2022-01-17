Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,058.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.