Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $596.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

