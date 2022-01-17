$0.33 EPS Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,550. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

