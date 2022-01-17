Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $832,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $147.26. 227,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.17. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $138.04 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

